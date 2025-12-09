SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 159 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 90%
Headway-Real
1:400
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 046
Gewinntrades:
4 918 (69.79%)
Verlusttrades:
2 128 (30.20%)
Bester Trade:
1 809.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-294.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
53 075.45 USD (1 549 816 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-27 839.78 USD (1 550 476 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (42.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 895.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
91.33%
Max deposit load:
32.99%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
441
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
34 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
11.92
Long-Positionen:
2 924 (41.50%)
Short-Positionen:
4 122 (58.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.58 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.08 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-2 116.31 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 116.31 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
30.25%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.02 USD
Maximaler:
2 116.31 USD (8.17%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
Kapital:
31.49% (6 078.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7046
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -660
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 809.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -295 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 116.31 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro
159 USD pro Monat
90%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
11
100%
7 046
69%
91%
1.90
3.58
USD
31%
1:400
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.