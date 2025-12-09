SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 159 USD per month
growth since 2025 82%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 754
Profit Trades:
4 709 (69.72%)
Loss Trades:
2 045 (30.28%)
Best trade:
1 809.30 USD
Worst trade:
-294.60 USD
Gross Profit:
51 317.36 USD (1 481 891 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 987.81 USD (1 491 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (42.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 895.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
91.62%
Max deposit load:
32.99%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
378
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.50
Long Trades:
2 801 (41.47%)
Short Trades:
3 953 (58.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
3.60 USD
Average Profit:
10.90 USD
Average Loss:
-13.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 116.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 116.31 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
30.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.02 USD
Maximal:
2 116.31 USD (8.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
By Equity:
31.49% (6 078.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6754
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 24K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 809.30 USD
Worst trade: -295 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 116.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
