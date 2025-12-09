SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 55%
Headway-Real
1:400
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 971
Bénéfice trades:
4 152 (69.53%)
Perte trades:
1 819 (30.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 521.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-282.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
43 664.70 USD (1 301 663 pips)
Perte brute:
-22 540.80 USD (1 289 306 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (42.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 483.12 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.75%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
302
Temps de détention moyen:
31 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
11.84
Longs trades:
2 211 (37.03%)
Courts trades:
3 760 (62.97%)
Facteur de profit:
1.94
Rendement attendu:
3.54 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-1 702.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 784.60 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.02 USD
Maximal:
1 784.60 USD (25.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.98% (223.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5971
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 521.81 USD
Pire transaction: -282 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 702.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
7.80 × 551
ICMarketsSC-Live17
9.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-8
11.55 × 73
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Aucun avis
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro
99 USD par mois
55%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
8
100%
5 971
69%
100%
1.93
3.54
USD
25%
1:400
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.