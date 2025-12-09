시그널섹션
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 159 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 115%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
7 763
이익 거래:
5 429 (69.93%)
손실 거래:
2 334 (30.07%)
최고의 거래:
1 863.69 USD
최악의 거래:
-305.40 USD
총 수익:
59 990.24 USD (1 716 150 pips)
총 손실:
-31 897.97 USD (1 733 492 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (42.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 999.40 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
92.37%
최대 입금량:
32.99%
최근 거래:
25 분 전
주별 거래 수:
381
평균 유지 시간:
35 분
회복 요인:
12.63
롱(주식매수):
3 275 (42.19%)
숏(주식차입매도):
4 488 (57.81%)
수익 요인:
1.88
기대수익:
3.62 USD
평균 이익:
11.05 USD
평균 손실:
-13.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-2 224.83 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 224.83 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
39.99%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.02 USD
최대한의:
2 224.83 USD (7.65%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
자본금별:
31.49% (6 078.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7763
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -17K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 863.69 USD
최악의 거래: -305 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +42.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 224.83 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
