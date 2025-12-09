- Crescita
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche.
Trade:
5 971
Profit Trade:
4 152 (69.53%)
Loss Trade:
1 819 (30.46%)
Best Trade:
1 521.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-282.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
43 664.70 USD (1 301 663 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-22 540.80 USD (1 289 306 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (42.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 483.12 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.75%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
302
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
11.84
Long Trade:
2 211 (37.03%)
Short Trade:
3 760 (62.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.94
Profitto previsto:
3.54 USD
Profitto medio:
10.52 USD
Perdita media:
-12.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 702.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 784.60 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
38.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.02 USD
Massimale:
1 784.60 USD (25.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
Per equità:
0.98% (223.35 USD)
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 521.81 USD
Worst Trade: -282 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 702.20 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|7.80 × 551
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|9.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|11.55 × 73
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Non ci sono recensioni
