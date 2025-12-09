- Incremento
Total de Trades:
7 200
Transacciones Rentables:
5 190 (72.08%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 010 (27.92%)
Mejor transacción:
245.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-78.88 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 453.29 USD (633 968 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 069.21 USD (590 105 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
63 (5.87 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
389.38 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
94.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.21%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
749
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
23.48
Transacciones Largas:
4 516 (62.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 684 (37.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.04
Beneficio Esperado:
1.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.78 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-314.45 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
85.44%
Pronóstico anual:
1 036.69%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21.73 USD
Máxima:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
De fondos:
11.28% (743.25 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2159
|EURJPY
|2029
|GBPJPY
|1839
|XAUUSD
|1173
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURJPY
|20K
|GBPJPY
|-7.3K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +245.10 USD
Peor transacción: -79 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.87 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -214.19 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1741
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|6.50 × 2
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
