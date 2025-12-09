SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 3
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 3

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 299 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 568%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
7 200
Transacciones Rentables:
5 190 (72.08%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 010 (27.92%)
Mejor transacción:
245.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-78.88 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 453.29 USD (633 968 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 069.21 USD (590 105 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
63 (5.87 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
389.38 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
94.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.21%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
749
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
23.48
Transacciones Largas:
4 516 (62.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 684 (37.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.04
Beneficio Esperado:
1.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.78 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-314.45 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
85.44%
Pronóstico anual:
1 036.69%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21.73 USD
Máxima:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
De fondos:
11.28% (743.25 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 2159
EURJPY 2029
GBPJPY 1839
XAUUSD 1173
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 1.5K
GBPJPY 1.3K
XAUUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 14K
EURJPY 20K
GBPJPY -7.3K
XAUUSD 18K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +245.10 USD
Peor transacción: -79 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.87 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -214.19 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1741
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
VantageInternational-Live 12
6.50 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
