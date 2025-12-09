SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Global Investment II
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Global Investment II

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 299 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 316%
Headway-Real
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 997
Bénéfice trades:
3 625 (72.54%)
Perte trades:
1 372 (27.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
208.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 442.59 USD (367 750 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 332.81 USD (322 205 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
63 (5.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
337.87 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.65%
Dernier trade:
41 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
565
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
19.19
Longs trades:
2 907 (58.17%)
Courts trades:
2 090 (41.83%)
Facteur de profit:
2.23
Rendement attendu:
0.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-214.19 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
56.09%
Prévision annuelle:
680.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.73 USD
Maximal:
214.19 USD (4.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.31% (179.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 2110
EURJPY 1572
GBPJPY 1260
XAUUSD 55
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 875
XAUUSD 93
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 17K
EURJPY 23K
GBPJPY -126
XAUUSD 5.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +208.69 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -214.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.17 × 1414
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
7.79 × 546
ICMarketsSC-Live17
9.33 × 3
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-8
11.06 × 63
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Aucun avis
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AFSID Global Investment II
299 USD par mois
316%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
34
100%
4 997
72%
100%
2.23
0.82
USD
11%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.