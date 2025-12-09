- Croissance
Trades:
4 997
Bénéfice trades:
3 625 (72.54%)
Perte trades:
1 372 (27.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
208.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 442.59 USD (367 750 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 332.81 USD (322 205 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
63 (5.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
337.87 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.65%
Dernier trade:
41 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
565
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
19.19
Longs trades:
2 907 (58.17%)
Courts trades:
2 090 (41.83%)
Facteur de profit:
2.23
Rendement attendu:
0.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-214.19 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
56.09%
Prévision annuelle:
680.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.73 USD
Maximal:
214.19 USD (4.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.31% (179.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2110
|EURJPY
|1572
|GBPJPY
|1260
|XAUUSD
|55
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|875
|XAUUSD
|93
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|17K
|EURJPY
|23K
|GBPJPY
|-126
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +208.69 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -214.19 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.17 × 1414
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|7.79 × 546
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|9.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|11.06 × 63
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
299 USD par mois
316%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
34
100%
4 997
72%
100%
2.23
0.82
USD
USD
11%
1:500