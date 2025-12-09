SegnaliSezioni
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Global Investment II

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 299 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 315%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 985
Profit Trade:
3 615 (72.51%)
Loss Trade:
1 370 (27.48%)
Best Trade:
208.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 432.38 USD (366 748 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 331.79 USD (322 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (5.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
337.87 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.28%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
549
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.14
Long Trade:
2 899 (58.15%)
Short Trade:
2 086 (41.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.23
Profitto previsto:
0.82 USD
Profitto medio:
2.06 USD
Perdita media:
-2.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-214.19 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
55.82%
Previsione annuale:
677.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.73 USD
Massimale:
214.19 USD (4.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
Per equità:
2.56% (138.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 2110
EURJPY 1568
GBPJPY 1256
XAUUSD 51
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 874
XAUUSD 87
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 17K
EURJPY 23K
GBPJPY -249
XAUUSD 4.7K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +208.69 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -214.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.17 × 1414
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
7.80 × 545
ICMarketsSC-Live17
9.33 × 3
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-8
10.87 × 61
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.