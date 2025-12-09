- Crescita
Trade:
4 985
Profit Trade:
3 615 (72.51%)
Loss Trade:
1 370 (27.48%)
Best Trade:
208.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 432.38 USD (366 748 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 331.79 USD (322 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (5.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
337.87 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.28%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
549
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.14
Long Trade:
2 899 (58.15%)
Short Trade:
2 086 (41.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.23
Profitto previsto:
0.82 USD
Profitto medio:
2.06 USD
Perdita media:
-2.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-214.19 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
55.82%
Previsione annuale:
677.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.73 USD
Massimale:
214.19 USD (4.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
Per equità:
2.56% (138.56 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2110
|EURJPY
|1568
|GBPJPY
|1256
|XAUUSD
|51
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|2K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|874
|XAUUSD
|87
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|17K
|EURJPY
|23K
|GBPJPY
|-249
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.17 × 1414
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|7.80 × 545
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|9.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|10.87 × 61
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
