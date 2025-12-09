SignaleKategorien
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 3

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 299 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 602%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 459
Gewinntrades:
5 366 (71.93%)
Verlusttrades:
2 093 (28.06%)
Bester Trade:
282.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-78.88 USD
Bruttoprofit:
15 453.85 USD (669 939 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 632.61 USD (627 971 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
63 (5.87 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
435.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
94.88%
Max deposit load:
14.21%
Letzter Trade:
11 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
884
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
23.80
Long-Positionen:
4 551 (61.01%)
Short-Positionen:
2 908 (38.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-328.59 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
89.96%
Jahresprognose:
1 091.53%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21.73 USD
Maximaler:
328.59 USD (3.78%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
Kapital:
11.28% (743.25 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 2188
EURJPY 2058
GBPJPY 1878
XAUUSD 1335
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 1.5K
GBPJPY 1.4K
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
EURJPY 20K
GBPJPY -6.7K
XAUUSD 14K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +282.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -79 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.87 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -214.19 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1760
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
FusionMarkets-Live 2
23.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.80 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live10
89.00 × 1
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
