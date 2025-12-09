SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 3

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 528%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 886
Profit Trades:
4 967 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
1 919 (27.87%)
Best trade:
245.10 USD
Worst trade:
-78.88 USD
Gross Profit:
13 420.99 USD (593 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 554.64 USD (553 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (5.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
389.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.67%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
919
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.84
Long Trades:
4 295 (62.37%)
Short Trades:
2 591 (37.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.45 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
84.47%
Annual Forecast:
1 024.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.73 USD
Maximal:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
By Equity:
11.28% (743.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 2136
EURJPY 1978
GBPJPY 1783
XAUUSD 989
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 1.4K
GBPJPY 1.2K
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 13K
EURJPY 21K
GBPJPY -3.3K
XAUUSD 9.7K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +245.10 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1713
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


No reviews
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
