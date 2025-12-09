- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 886
Profit Trades:
4 967 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
1 919 (27.87%)
Best trade:
245.10 USD
Worst trade:
-78.88 USD
Gross Profit:
13 420.99 USD (593 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 554.64 USD (553 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (5.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
389.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.67%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
919
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.84
Long Trades:
4 295 (62.37%)
Short Trades:
2 591 (37.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-214.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.45 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
84.47%
Annual Forecast:
1 024.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.73 USD
Maximal:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
By Equity:
11.28% (743.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2136
|EURJPY
|1978
|GBPJPY
|1783
|XAUUSD
|989
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|EURJPY
|21K
|GBPJPY
|-3.3K
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +245.10 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
