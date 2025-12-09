信号部分
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 3

Revano Azka Akhmad
0条评论
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 299 USD per 
增长自 2025 559%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7 083
盈利交易:
5 101 (72.01%)
亏损交易:
1 982 (27.98%)
最好交易:
245.10 USD
最差交易:
-78.88 USD
毛利:
14 283.98 USD (620 876 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 018.94 USD (584 809 pips)
最大连续赢利:
63 (5.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
389.38 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
94.88%
最大入金加载:
14.21%
最近交易:
11 几分钟前
每周交易:
783
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
23.10
长期交易:
4 399 (62.11%)
短期交易:
2 684 (37.89%)
利润因子:
2.04
预期回报:
1.03 USD
平均利润:
2.80 USD
平均损失:
-3.54 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-214.19 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-314.45 USD (6)
每月增长:
85.91%
年度预测:
1 042.32%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.73 USD
最大值:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
净值:
11.28% (743.25 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 2142
EURJPY 2010
GBPJPY 1815
XAUUSD 1116
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 1.5K
GBPJPY 1.3K
XAUUSD 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 13K
EURJPY 19K
GBPJPY -7.9K
XAUUSD 12K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +245.10 USD
最差交易: -79 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +5.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -214.19 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1734
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


没有评论
2025.12.09 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
