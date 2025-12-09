- 成长
交易:
7 083
盈利交易:
5 101 (72.01%)
亏损交易:
1 982 (27.98%)
最好交易:
245.10 USD
最差交易:
-78.88 USD
毛利:
14 283.98 USD (620 876 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 018.94 USD (584 809 pips)
最大连续赢利:
63 (5.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
389.38 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
94.88%
最大入金加载:
14.21%
最近交易:
11 几分钟前
每周交易:
783
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
23.10
长期交易:
4 399 (62.11%)
短期交易:
2 684 (37.89%)
利润因子:
2.04
预期回报:
1.03 USD
平均利润:
2.80 USD
平均损失:
-3.54 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-214.19 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-314.45 USD (6)
每月增长:
85.91%
年度预测:
1 042.32%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.73 USD
最大值:
314.45 USD (3.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.12% (172.92 USD)
净值:
11.28% (743.25 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2142
|EURJPY
|2010
|GBPJPY
|1815
|XAUUSD
|1116
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|EURJPY
|19K
|GBPJPY
|-7.9K
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +245.10 USD
最差交易: -79 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +5.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -214.19 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1734
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
