SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / TwistBot 88
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TwistBot 88

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 55 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 30%
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
34
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (70.58%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
10 (29.41%)
Mejor transacción:
4.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.01 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
58.65 USD (7 117 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-32.57 USD (4 455 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (27.16 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
27.16 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
61.76%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.40%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.00
Transacciones Largas:
10 (29.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
24 (70.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.80
Beneficio Esperado:
0.77 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-8.69 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.69 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.37%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
8.02 USD
Máxima:
8.69 USD (7.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.34% (8.02 USD)
De fondos:
11.92% (10.24 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDJPYi 8
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 7
USDCADi 6
USDJPYi 2
EURJPYi 2
NZDJPYi 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDJPYi 7
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 18
USDCADi -4
USDJPYi 5
EURJPYi -6
NZDJPYi -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDJPYi 1.1K
EURUSDi 798
AUDUSDi 1.8K
USDCADi -504
USDJPYi 778
EURJPYi -909
NZDJPYi -331
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.10 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +27.16 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.69 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
TwistBot 88
55 USD al mes
30%
0
0
USD
112
USD
9
100%
34
70%
62%
1.80
0.77
USD
12%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.