|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPYi
|8
|EURUSDi
|8
|AUDUSDi
|7
|USDCADi
|6
|USDJPYi
|2
|EURJPYi
|2
|NZDJPYi
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDJPYi
|7
|EURUSDi
|8
|AUDUSDi
|18
|USDCADi
|-4
|USDJPYi
|5
|EURJPYi
|-6
|NZDJPYi
|-2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDJPYi
|1.1K
|EURUSDi
|798
|AUDUSDi
|1.8K
|USDCADi
|-504
|USDJPYi
|778
|EURJPYi
|-909
|NZDJPYi
|-331
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.
Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.
----
- Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
- Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
- Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.
----
We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.
----
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
----
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
