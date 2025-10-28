SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TwistBot 88
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TwistBot 88

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
23 (69.69%)
Loss Trades:
10 (30.30%)
Best trade:
4.10 USD
Worst trade:
-4.01 USD
Gross Profit:
55.61 USD (6 814 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.57 USD (4 455 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (27.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
66.42%
Max deposit load:
7.40%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
10 (30.30%)
Short Trades:
23 (69.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.42 USD
Average Loss:
-3.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.69 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.02 USD
Maximal:
8.69 USD (7.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.34% (8.02 USD)
By Equity:
11.92% (10.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPYi 8
AUDUSDi 7
EURUSDi 7
USDCADi 6
USDJPYi 2
EURJPYi 2
NZDJPYi 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPYi 7
AUDUSDi 18
EURUSDi 5
USDCADi -4
USDJPYi 5
EURJPYi -6
NZDJPYi -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPYi 1.1K
AUDUSDi 1.8K
EURUSDi 495
USDCADi -504
USDJPYi 778
EURJPYi -909
NZDJPYi -331
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.10 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy (MinFilterScore 10.0). We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


No reviews
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TwistBot 88
55 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
109
USD
8
100%
33
69%
66%
1.70
0.70
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.