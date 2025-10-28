SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / TwistBot 88
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TwistBot 88

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 30%
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
34
Negociações com lucro:
24 (70.58%)
Negociações com perda:
10 (29.41%)
Melhor negociação:
4.10 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.01 USD
Lucro bruto:
58.65 USD (7 117 pips)
Perda bruta:
-32.57 USD (4 455 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (27.16 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
27.16 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
61.76%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.40%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
3.00
Negociações longas:
10 (29.41%)
Negociações curtas:
24 (70.59%)
Fator de lucro:
1.80
Valor esperado:
0.77 USD
Lucro médio:
2.44 USD
Perda média:
-3.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-8.69 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8.69 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
5.37%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
8.02 USD
Máximo:
8.69 USD (7.73%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.34% (8.02 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.92% (10.24 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDJPYi 8
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 7
USDCADi 6
USDJPYi 2
EURJPYi 2
NZDJPYi 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDJPYi 7
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 18
USDCADi -4
USDJPYi 5
EURJPYi -6
NZDJPYi -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDJPYi 1.1K
EURUSDi 798
AUDUSDi 1.8K
USDCADi -504
USDJPYi 778
EURJPYi -909
NZDJPYi -331
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


Sem comentários
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
TwistBot 88
50 USD por mês
30%
0
0
USD
112
USD
9
100%
34
70%
62%
1.80
0.77
USD
12%
1:500
Copiar

