Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TwistBot 88

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 30%
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
34
Gewinntrades:
24 (70.58%)
Verlusttrades:
10 (29.41%)
Bester Trade:
4.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.01 USD
Bruttoprofit:
58.65 USD (7 117 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-32.57 USD (4 455 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (27.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
27.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
62.76%
Max deposit load:
7.40%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
3.00
Long-Positionen:
10 (29.41%)
Short-Positionen:
24 (70.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-8.69 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8.69 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.37%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
8.02 USD
Maximaler:
8.69 USD (7.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.34% (8.02 USD)
Kapital:
11.92% (10.24 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDJPYi 8
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 7
USDCADi 6
USDJPYi 2
EURJPYi 2
NZDJPYi 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPYi 7
EURUSDi 8
AUDUSDi 18
USDCADi -4
USDJPYi 5
EURJPYi -6
NZDJPYi -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPYi 1.1K
EURUSDi 798
AUDUSDi 1.8K
USDCADi -504
USDJPYi 778
EURJPYi -909
NZDJPYi -331
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +27.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.69 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 15:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TwistBot 88
50 USD pro Monat
30%
0
0
USD
112
USD
9
100%
34
70%
63%
1.80
0.77
USD
12%
1:500
Kopieren

