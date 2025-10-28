- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPYi
|8
|EURUSDi
|8
|AUDUSDi
|7
|USDCADi
|6
|USDJPYi
|2
|EURJPYi
|2
|NZDJPYi
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPYi
|7
|EURUSDi
|8
|AUDUSDi
|18
|USDCADi
|-4
|USDJPYi
|5
|EURJPYi
|-6
|NZDJPYi
|-2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPYi
|1.1K
|EURUSDi
|798
|AUDUSDi
|1.8K
|USDCADi
|-504
|USDJPYi
|778
|EURJPYi
|-909
|NZDJPYi
|-331
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
TwistBot 88 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.
Welcome to the TwistBot 88 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.
----
- Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
- Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
- Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.
----
We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.
----
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
----
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
