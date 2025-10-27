SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Darwisy19
Moh Ihwan Hamdani

Darwisy19

Moh Ihwan Hamdani
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 20%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
40
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (67.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (32.50%)
Mejor transacción:
77.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-79.78 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (430.67 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
430.67 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Actividad comercial:
14.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.54%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.66
Transacciones Largas:
23 (57.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
17 (42.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
24.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
69.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-68.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-147.54 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.32%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
75.66 USD
Máxima:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
De fondos:
1.49% (76.26 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 983
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +77.56 USD
Peor transacción: -80 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +430.67 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -147.54 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.

🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:

We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.

Every transaction is always equipped with:
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)

- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade


This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.

Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Darwisy19
30 USD al mes
20%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
9
0%
40
67%
14%
2.10
24.57
USD
3%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.