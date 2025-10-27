- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
40
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (67.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (32.50%)
Mejor transacción:
77.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-79.78 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (430.67 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
430.67 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Actividad comercial:
14.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.54%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.66
Transacciones Largas:
23 (57.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
17 (42.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
24.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
69.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-68.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-147.54 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.32%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
75.66 USD
Máxima:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
De fondos:
1.49% (76.26 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|983
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +77.56 USD
Peor transacción: -80 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +430.67 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -147.54 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
otros 196...
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.
🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:
We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)
- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade
This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.
Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
