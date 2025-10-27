SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Darwisy19
Moh Ihwan Hamdani

Darwisy19

Moh Ihwan Hamdani
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 20%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
40
Gewinntrades:
27 (67.50%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (32.50%)
Bester Trade:
77.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-79.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (430.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
430.67 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.66
Long-Positionen:
23 (57.50%)
Short-Positionen:
17 (42.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
24.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
69.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-68.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-147.54 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.32%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
75.66 USD
Maximaler:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
Kapital:
1.49% (76.26 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 983
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +77.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +430.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -147.54 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.

🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:

We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.

Every transaction is always equipped with:
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)

- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade


This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.

Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Darwisy19
30 USD pro Monat
20%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
9
0%
40
67%
14%
2.10
24.57
USD
3%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.