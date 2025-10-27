- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
40
Gewinntrades:
27 (67.50%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (32.50%)
Bester Trade:
77.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-79.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (430.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
430.67 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.66
Long-Positionen:
23 (57.50%)
Short-Positionen:
17 (42.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
24.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
69.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-68.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-147.54 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.32%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
75.66 USD
Maximaler:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
Kapital:
1.49% (76.26 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|983
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Bester Trade: +77.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +430.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -147.54 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.
🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:
We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)
- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade
This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.
Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
Keine Bewertungen
