- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
41
이익 거래:
27 (65.85%)
손실 거래:
14 (34.15%)
최고의 거래:
77.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-79.78 USD
총 수익:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
총 손실:
-967.54 USD (30 636 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (430.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
430.67 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
14.16%
최대 입금량:
0.54%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
6.13
롱(주식매수):
24 (58.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
17 (41.46%)
수익 요인:
1.93
기대수익:
22.06 USD
평균 이익:
69.33 USD
평균 손실:
-69.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-147.54 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-147.54 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.57%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
75.66 USD
최대한의:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
자본금별:
1.49% (76.26 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|904
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.
🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:
We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)
- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade
This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.
Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
18%
0
0
USD
USD
5.9K
USD
USD
10
0%
41
65%
14%
1.93
22.06
USD
USD
3%
1:200