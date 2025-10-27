시그널섹션
Moh Ihwan Hamdani

Darwisy19

Moh Ihwan Hamdani
0 리뷰
안정성
10
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
41
이익 거래:
27 (65.85%)
손실 거래:
14 (34.15%)
최고의 거래:
77.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-79.78 USD
총 수익:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
총 손실:
-967.54 USD (30 636 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (430.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
430.67 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
14.16%
최대 입금량:
0.54%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
6.13
롱(주식매수):
24 (58.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
17 (41.46%)
수익 요인:
1.93
기대수익:
22.06 USD
평균 이익:
69.33 USD
평균 손실:
-69.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-147.54 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-147.54 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.57%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
75.66 USD
최대한의:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
자본금별:
1.49% (76.26 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 904
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 23K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +77.56 USD
최악의 거래: -80 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +430.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -147.54 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.

🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:

We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.

Every transaction is always equipped with:
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)

- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade


This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.

Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 04:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
