SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Darwisy19
Moh Ihwan Hamdani

Darwisy19

Moh Ihwan Hamdani
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
26 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Best trade:
77.56 USD
Worst trade:
-79.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 796.14 USD (51 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (430.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.67 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.15
Long Trades:
23 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
16 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
23.26 USD
Average Profit:
69.08 USD
Average Loss:
-68.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.66 USD
Maximal:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (76.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 907
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.56 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +430.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.

🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:

We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.

Every transaction is always equipped with:
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)

- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade


This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.

Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwisy19
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
9
0%
39
66%
14%
2.02
23.26
USD
3%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.