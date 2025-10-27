- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
26 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Best trade:
77.56 USD
Worst trade:
-79.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 796.14 USD (51 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (430.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.67 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.15
Long Trades:
23 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
16 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
23.26 USD
Average Profit:
69.08 USD
Average Loss:
-68.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.66 USD
Maximal:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (76.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|907
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.56 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +430.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.
🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:
We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)
- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade
This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.
Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
