Moh Ihwan Hamdani

Darwisy19

Moh Ihwan Hamdani
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 20%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
40
盈利交易:
27 (67.50%)
亏损交易:
13 (32.50%)
最好交易:
77.56 USD
最差交易:
-79.78 USD
毛利:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
毛利亏损:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (430.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
430.67 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.38
交易活动:
14.15%
最大入金加载:
0.54%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
6.66
长期交易:
23 (57.50%)
短期交易:
17 (42.50%)
利润因子:
2.11
预期回报:
24.57 USD
平均利润:
69.33 USD
平均损失:
-68.39 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-147.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-147.54 USD (2)
每月增长:
9.32%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
75.66 USD
最大值:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
净值:
1.49% (76.26 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 983
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +77.56 USD
最差交易: -80 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +430.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -147.54 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 更多...
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.

🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:

We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.

Every transaction is always equipped with:
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)

- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade


This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.

Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
没有评论
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
