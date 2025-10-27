Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.







🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:





We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.





- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade



This channel is suitable for you if you:

- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.

- Value capital protection and strict risk management.

- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.





Every transaction is always equipped with:- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)- Rational Take Profit (TP)