- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
40
Negociações com lucro:
27 (67.50%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (32.50%)
Melhor negociação:
77.56 USD
Pior negociação:
-79.78 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 871.94 USD (53 559 pips)
Perda bruta:
-889.10 USD (28 685 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (430.67 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
430.67 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
14.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.54%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.66
Negociações longas:
23 (57.50%)
Negociações curtas:
17 (42.50%)
Fator de lucro:
2.11
Valor esperado:
24.57 USD
Lucro médio:
69.33 USD
Perda média:
-68.39 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-147.54 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-147.54 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
9.32%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
75.66 USD
Máximo:
147.54 USD (2.59%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.59% (147.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.49% (76.26 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|983
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +77.56 USD
Pior negociação: -80 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +430.67 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -147.54 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
Welcome to the official DARWISY19 channel, an MQL5 copy trading signals provider specializing in XAU/USD (GOLD) trading with a break out technical approach and disciplined risk management.
🏆 OUR CORE STRATEGY:
We leverage the high volatility of XAU/USD by focusing on Breakout Trading. This strategy is designed to capture significant price movements after the price successfully breaks out of consolidation or key levels, maximizing profit potential with measured risk.
- Clear and Objective Stop Loss (SL)
- Rational Take Profit (TP)
- Only open one trade until the position is closed, with a risk of 1-2% per trade
This channel is suitable for you if you:
- Want exposure to gold (XAU/USD) with a structured strategy.
- Value capital protection and strict risk management.
- Want to avoid emotional trading and rely on a mechanical breakout-based system.
Subscribe to this channel and connect your MQL5 account to our signals to start copying our disciplined XAU/USD breakout strategy. Monitor our performance and see the consistency for yourself.
Sem comentários
