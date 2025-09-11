- Incremento
Total de Trades:
518
Transacciones Rentables:
297 (57.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
221 (42.66%)
Mejor transacción:
70.57 GBP
Peor transacción:
-55.63 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
3 291.59 GBP (2 803 978 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 347.51 GBP (2 093 121 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (139.29 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
139.29 GBP (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
80.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.71%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.43
Transacciones Largas:
518 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.40
Beneficio Esperado:
1.82 GBP
Beneficio medio:
11.08 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-10.62 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-141.38 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-141.38 GBP (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
28.38%
Pronóstico anual:
344.36%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.18 GBP
Máxima:
213.32 GBP (27.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.02% (213.32 GBP)
De fondos:
6.15% (46.88 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|139
|USTEC
|133
|US500
|131
|XAUUSD
|115
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|US30
|294
|USTEC
|285
|US500
|3
|XAUUSD
|635
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|US30
|326K
|USTEC
|307K
|US500
|11K
|XAUUSD
|68K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.75 × 182
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.52 × 6679
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
otros 63...
