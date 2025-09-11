SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / TT Pro Portfolio
Oasis Capital Markets Limited

TT Pro Portfolio

Oasis Capital Markets Limited
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 4999 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 233%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
518
Transacciones Rentables:
297 (57.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
221 (42.66%)
Mejor transacción:
70.57 GBP
Peor transacción:
-55.63 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
3 291.59 GBP (2 803 978 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 347.51 GBP (2 093 121 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (139.29 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
139.29 GBP (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
80.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.71%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.43
Transacciones Largas:
518 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.40
Beneficio Esperado:
1.82 GBP
Beneficio medio:
11.08 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-10.62 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-141.38 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-141.38 GBP (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
28.38%
Pronóstico anual:
344.36%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.18 GBP
Máxima:
213.32 GBP (27.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.02% (213.32 GBP)
De fondos:
6.15% (46.88 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US30 139
USTEC 133
US500 131
XAUUSD 115
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US30 294
USTEC 285
US500 3
XAUUSD 635
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US30 326K
USTEC 307K
US500 11K
XAUUSD 68K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +70.57 GBP
Peor transacción: -56 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +139.29 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -141.38 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.75 × 182
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.52 × 6679
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
otros 63...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 20:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 20:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 20:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 20:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 22:40
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
TT Pro Portfolio
4999 USD al mes
233%
0
0
USD
847
GBP
30
100%
518
57%
80%
1.40
1.82
GBP
27%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.