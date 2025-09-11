- Growth
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
293 (57.45%)
Loss Trades:
217 (42.55%)
Best trade:
70.57 GBP
Worst trade:
-55.63 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 233.80 GBP (2 758 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 319.70 GBP (2 081 229 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (139.29 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.29 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
80.35%
Max deposit load:
5.71%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.29
Long Trades:
510 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.79 GBP
Average Profit:
11.04 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.69 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-141.38 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.38 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
31.63%
Annual Forecast:
383.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.18 GBP
Maximal:
213.32 GBP (27.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.02% (213.32 GBP)
By Equity:
6.15% (46.88 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|137
|USTEC
|131
|US500
|129
|XAUUSD
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|273
|USTEC
|281
|US500
|1
|XAUUSD
|624
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|301K
|USTEC
|301K
|US500
|8.7K
|XAUUSD
|66K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +70.57 GBP
Worst trade: -56 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.29 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.38 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.79 × 178
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.52 × 6679
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
