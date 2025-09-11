SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TT Pro Portfolio
Oasis Capital Markets Limited

TT Pro Portfolio

Oasis Capital Markets Limited
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 4999 USD per month
growth since 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
293 (57.45%)
Loss Trades:
217 (42.55%)
Best trade:
70.57 GBP
Worst trade:
-55.63 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 233.80 GBP (2 758 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 319.70 GBP (2 081 229 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (139.29 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.29 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
80.35%
Max deposit load:
5.71%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.29
Long Trades:
510 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.79 GBP
Average Profit:
11.04 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.69 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-141.38 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.38 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
31.63%
Annual Forecast:
383.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.18 GBP
Maximal:
213.32 GBP (27.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.02% (213.32 GBP)
By Equity:
6.15% (46.88 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 137
USTEC 131
US500 129
XAUUSD 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 273
USTEC 281
US500 1
XAUUSD 624
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 301K
USTEC 301K
US500 8.7K
XAUUSD 66K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.57 GBP
Worst trade: -56 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.29 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.38 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.79 × 178
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.52 × 6679
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 20:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 20:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 20:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 20:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 22:40
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TT Pro Portfolio
4999 USD per month
221%
0
0
USD
817
GBP
30
100%
510
57%
80%
1.39
1.79
GBP
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.