Manuel Grata

Prosperity Project

Manuel Grata
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 91%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
680
Transacciones Rentables:
277 (40.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
403 (59.26%)
Mejor transacción:
202.48 USD
Peor transacción:
-200.28 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
28 961.57 USD (1 089 111 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-24 587.87 USD (873 851 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (503.16 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 691.58 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
88.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.92%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
15 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.20
Transacciones Largas:
446 (65.59%)
Transacciones Cortas:
234 (34.41%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.18
Beneficio Esperado:
6.43 USD
Beneficio medio:
104.55 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-61.01 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
24 (-586.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 865.33 USD (21)
Crecimiento al mes:
-19.01%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
894.97 USD
Máxima:
3 648.93 USD (28.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.76% (3 648.93 USD)
De fondos:
11.06% (481.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 680
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 215K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +202.48 USD
Peor transacción: -200 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 21
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +503.16 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -586.90 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

✨ Prosperity Project: Exclusive XAUUSD Trading Signals ✨

Tired of inconsistent signals? Prosperity Project is your focused and measured solution. We only trade XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging its volatility for maximum profit opportunities.

⚠️ MANDATORY ATTENTION: To achieve identical results and maximize profit potential, every copy trader is REQUIRED to copy with the EXACT SAME EQUITY (capital) as this channel. Discipline is the key to shared prosperity!


No hay comentarios
