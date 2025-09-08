SignalsSections
Manuel Grata

Prosperity Project

Manuel Grata
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
674
Profit Trades:
276 (40.94%)
Loss Trades:
398 (59.05%)
Best trade:
202.48 USD
Worst trade:
-200.28 USD
Gross Profit:
28 842.17 USD (1 085 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 148.35 USD (862 295 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (503.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 691.58 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
88.03%
Max deposit load:
15.92%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
443 (65.73%)
Short Trades:
231 (34.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
6.96 USD
Average Profit:
104.50 USD
Average Loss:
-60.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-586.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 865.33 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-14.78%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
894.97 USD
Maximal:
3 648.93 USD (28.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.76% (3 648.93 USD)
By Equity:
11.06% (481.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 674
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 223K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.48 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +503.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -586.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
✨ Prosperity Project: Exclusive XAUUSD Trading Signals ✨

Tired of inconsistent signals? Prosperity Project is your focused and measured solution. We only trade XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging its volatility for maximum profit opportunities.

⚠️ MANDATORY ATTENTION: To achieve identical results and maximize profit potential, every copy trader is REQUIRED to copy with the EXACT SAME EQUITY (capital) as this channel. Discipline is the key to shared prosperity!


No reviews
2025.12.02 12:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 05:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 13:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
