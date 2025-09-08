SignaleKategorien
Manuel Grata

Prosperity Project

Manuel Grata
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 87%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
681
Gewinntrades:
277 (40.67%)
Verlusttrades:
404 (59.32%)
Bester Trade:
202.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-200.28 USD
Bruttoprofit:
28 961.57 USD (1 089 111 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-24 742.43 USD (878 957 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (503.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 691.58 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
88.03%
Max deposit load:
15.92%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.16
Long-Positionen:
447 (65.64%)
Short-Positionen:
234 (34.36%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
104.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-61.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
24 (-586.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 865.33 USD (21)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-26.59%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
894.97 USD
Maximaler:
3 648.93 USD (28.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.76% (3 648.93 USD)
Kapital:
11.06% (481.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 681
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 210K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +202.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -200 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 21
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +503.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -586.90 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
✨ Prosperity Project: Exclusive XAUUSD Trading Signals ✨

Tired of inconsistent signals? Prosperity Project is your focused and measured solution. We only trade XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging its volatility for maximum profit opportunities.

⚠️ MANDATORY ATTENTION: To achieve identical results and maximize profit potential, every copy trader is REQUIRED to copy with the EXACT SAME EQUITY (capital) as this channel. Discipline is the key to shared prosperity!


2025.12.02 12:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 05:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 13:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Prosperity Project
30 USD pro Monat
87%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
16
0%
681
40%
88%
1.17
6.20
USD
36%
1:50
