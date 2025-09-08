시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Prosperity Project
Manuel Grata

Prosperity Project

Manuel Grata
0 리뷰
안정성
18
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 148%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
723
이익 거래:
302 (41.77%)
손실 거래:
421 (58.23%)
최고의 거래:
202.48 USD
최악의 거래:
-200.28 USD
총 수익:
32 327.16 USD (1 193 278 pips)
총 손실:
-26 176.89 USD (918 037 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (503.16 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 691.58 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
87.01%
최대 입금량:
15.92%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
1.69
롱(주식매수):
472 (65.28%)
숏(주식차입매도):
251 (34.72%)
수익 요인:
1.23
기대수익:
8.51 USD
평균 이익:
107.04 USD
평균 손실:
-62.18 USD
연속 최대 손실:
24 (-586.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 865.33 USD (21)
월별 성장률:
20.00%
연간 예측:
242.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
894.97 USD
최대한의:
3 648.93 USD (28.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.76% (3 648.93 USD)
자본금별:
11.06% (481.22 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 723
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 6.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 275K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +202.48 USD
최악의 거래: -200 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 21
연속 최대 이익: +503.16 USD
연속 최대 손실: -586.90 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
✨ Prosperity Project: Exclusive XAUUSD Trading Signals ✨

Tired of inconsistent signals? Prosperity Project is your focused and measured solution. We only trade XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging its volatility for maximum profit opportunities.

⚠️ MANDATORY ATTENTION: To achieve identical results and maximize profit potential, every copy trader is REQUIRED to copy with the EXACT SAME EQUITY (capital) as this channel. Discipline is the key to shared prosperity!


리뷰 없음
2025.12.02 12:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 05:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 13:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
