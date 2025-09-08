- 자본
트레이드:
723
이익 거래:
302 (41.77%)
손실 거래:
421 (58.23%)
최고의 거래:
202.48 USD
최악의 거래:
-200.28 USD
총 수익:
32 327.16 USD (1 193 278 pips)
총 손실:
-26 176.89 USD (918 037 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (503.16 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 691.58 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
87.01%
최대 입금량:
15.92%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
1.69
롱(주식매수):
472 (65.28%)
숏(주식차입매도):
251 (34.72%)
수익 요인:
1.23
기대수익:
8.51 USD
평균 이익:
107.04 USD
평균 손실:
-62.18 USD
연속 최대 손실:
24 (-586.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 865.33 USD (21)
월별 성장률:
20.00%
연간 예측:
242.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
894.97 USD
최대한의:
3 648.93 USD (28.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.76% (3 648.93 USD)
자본금별:
11.06% (481.22 USD)
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
✨ Prosperity Project: Exclusive XAUUSD Trading Signals ✨
Tired of inconsistent signals? Prosperity Project is your focused and measured solution. We only trade XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging its volatility for maximum profit opportunities.
⚠️ MANDATORY ATTENTION: To achieve identical results and maximize profit potential, every copy trader is REQUIRED to copy with the EXACT SAME EQUITY (capital) as this channel. Discipline is the key to shared prosperity!
리뷰 없음
