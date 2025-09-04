- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|506
|OILCash
|193
|US500Cash
|174
|AUDCAD#
|94
|US500Cash#
|12
|OILCash#
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GOLD#
|297
|OILCash
|2
|US500Cash
|199
|AUDCAD#
|79
|US500Cash#
|24
|OILCash#
|7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GOLD#
|22K
|OILCash
|1K
|US500Cash
|229K
|AUDCAD#
|3.8K
|US500Cash#
|19K
|OILCash#
|237
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.
USD
USD
USD