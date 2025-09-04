SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD Farming
Jiuzhou Zhou

GOLD Farming

Jiuzhou Zhou
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 88%
XMTradingMU-MT5 3
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
983
Transacciones Rentables:
786 (79.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
197 (20.04%)
Mejor transacción:
446.66 USD
Peor transacción:
-458.46 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 153.40 USD (633 315 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 545.92 USD (358 100 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
41 (16.21 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
470.35 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
95.54%
Carga máxima del depósito:
70.35%
Último trade:
1 minuto
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.24
Transacciones Largas:
579 (58.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
404 (41.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
0.62 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.92 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-2.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-458.46 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.58%
Pronóstico anual:
67.67%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
12.58 USD
Máxima:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
De fondos:
53.54% (663.85 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLD# 506
OILCash 193
US500Cash 174
AUDCAD# 94
US500Cash# 12
OILCash# 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLD# 297
OILCash 2
US500Cash 199
AUDCAD# 79
US500Cash# 24
OILCash# 7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLD# 22K
OILCash 1K
US500Cash 229K
AUDCAD# 3.8K
US500Cash# 19K
OILCash# 237
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +446.66 USD
Peor transacción: -458 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +16.21 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.65 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GOLD Farming
100 USD al mes
88%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
23
0%
983
79%
96%
1.23
0.62
USD
54%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.