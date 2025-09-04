信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD Farming
Jiuzhou Zhou

GOLD Farming

Jiuzhou Zhou
0条评论
可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2025 86%
XMTradingMU-MT5 3
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
969
盈利交易:
776 (80.08%)
亏损交易:
193 (19.92%)
最好交易:
446.66 USD
最差交易:
-458.46 USD
毛利:
3 105.63 USD (621 859 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 521.64 USD (356 549 pips)
最大连续赢利:
41 (16.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
470.35 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
95.54%
最大入金加载:
70.35%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
1.19
长期交易:
574 (59.24%)
短期交易:
395 (40.76%)
利润因子:
1.23
预期回报:
0.60 USD
平均利润:
4.00 USD
平均损失:
-13.07 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-2.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-458.46 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.42%
年度预测:
53.69%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12.58 USD
最大值:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
净值:
53.54% (663.85 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD# 505
OILCash 193
US500Cash 174
AUDCAD# 87
US500Cash# 8
OILCash# 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD# 297
OILCash 2
US500Cash 199
AUDCAD# 67
US500Cash# 15
OILCash# 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD# 22K
OILCash 1K
US500Cash 229K
AUDCAD# 4.6K
US500Cash# 8.1K
OILCash# 136
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +446.66 USD
最差交易: -458 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +16.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMTradingMU-MT5 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.


没有评论
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GOLD Farming
每月100 USD
86%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
22
0%
969
80%
96%
1.23
0.60
USD
54%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载