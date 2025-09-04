- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
969
盈利交易:
776 (80.08%)
亏损交易:
193 (19.92%)
最好交易:
446.66 USD
最差交易:
-458.46 USD
毛利:
3 105.63 USD (621 859 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 521.64 USD (356 549 pips)
最大连续赢利:
41 (16.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
470.35 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
95.54%
最大入金加载:
70.35%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
1.19
长期交易:
574 (59.24%)
短期交易:
395 (40.76%)
利润因子:
1.23
预期回报:
0.60 USD
平均利润:
4.00 USD
平均损失:
-13.07 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-2.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-458.46 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.42%
年度预测:
53.69%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12.58 USD
最大值:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
净值:
53.54% (663.85 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|505
|OILCash
|193
|US500Cash
|174
|AUDCAD#
|87
|US500Cash#
|8
|OILCash#
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD#
|297
|OILCash
|2
|US500Cash
|199
|AUDCAD#
|67
|US500Cash#
|15
|OILCash#
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD#
|22K
|OILCash
|1K
|US500Cash
|229K
|AUDCAD#
|4.6K
|US500Cash#
|8.1K
|OILCash#
|136
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +446.66 USD
最差交易: -458 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +16.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.65 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMTradingMU-MT5 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.
