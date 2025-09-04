SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD Farming
Jiuzhou Zhou

GOLD Farming

Jiuzhou Zhou
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
22 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 86%
XMTradingMU-MT5 3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
969
Gewinntrades:
776 (80.08%)
Verlusttrades:
193 (19.92%)
Bester Trade:
446.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-458.46 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 105.63 USD (621 859 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 521.64 USD (356 549 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
41 (16.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
470.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
95.54%
Max deposit load:
70.35%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.19
Long-Positionen:
574 (59.24%)
Short-Positionen:
395 (40.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.07 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-2.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-458.46 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.42%
Jahresprognose:
53.69%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12.58 USD
Maximaler:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
Kapital:
53.54% (663.85 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD# 505
OILCash 193
US500Cash 174
AUDCAD# 87
US500Cash# 8
OILCash# 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 297
OILCash 2
US500Cash 199
AUDCAD# 67
US500Cash# 15
OILCash# 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 22K
OILCash 1K
US500Cash 229K
AUDCAD# 4.6K
US500Cash# 8.1K
OILCash# 136
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +446.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -458 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +16.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.65 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 10:04
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GOLD Farming
100 USD pro Monat
86%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
22
0%
969
80%
96%
1.23
0.60
USD
54%
1:500
Kopieren

