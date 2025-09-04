- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|505
|OILCash
|193
|US500Cash
|174
|AUDCAD#
|87
|US500Cash#
|8
|OILCash#
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|297
|OILCash
|2
|US500Cash
|199
|AUDCAD#
|67
|US500Cash#
|15
|OILCash#
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|22K
|OILCash
|1K
|US500Cash
|229K
|AUDCAD#
|4.6K
|US500Cash#
|8.1K
|OILCash#
|136
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.
USD
USD
USD