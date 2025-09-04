- Growth
Trades:
969
Profit Trades:
776 (80.08%)
Loss Trades:
193 (19.92%)
Best trade:
446.66 USD
Worst trade:
-458.46 USD
Gross Profit:
3 105.63 USD (621 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 521.64 USD (356 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (16.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
470.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.54%
Max deposit load:
70.35%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
574 (59.24%)
Short Trades:
395 (40.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
4.00 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.42%
Annual Forecast:
53.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.58 USD
Maximal:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
By Equity:
53.54% (663.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|505
|OILCash
|193
|US500Cash
|174
|AUDCAD#
|87
|US500Cash#
|8
|OILCash#
|2

100 200 300 400 500 600

100 200 300 400 500 600

100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|297
|OILCash
|2
|US500Cash
|199
|AUDCAD#
|67
|US500Cash#
|15
|OILCash#
|4

1K 2K 3K 4K 5K

1K 2K 3K 4K 5K

1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|22K
|OILCash
|1K
|US500Cash
|229K
|AUDCAD#
|4.6K
|US500Cash#
|8.1K
|OILCash#
|136

100K 200K 300K 400K 500K

100K 200K 300K 400K 500K

100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.
No reviews
