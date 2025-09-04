SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD Farming
Jiuzhou Zhou

GOLD Farming

Jiuzhou Zhou
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 86%
XMTradingMU-MT5 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
969
Profit Trades:
776 (80.08%)
Loss Trades:
193 (19.92%)
Best trade:
446.66 USD
Worst trade:
-458.46 USD
Gross Profit:
3 105.63 USD (621 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 521.64 USD (356 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (16.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
470.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.54%
Max deposit load:
70.35%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
574 (59.24%)
Short Trades:
395 (40.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
4.00 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.42%
Annual Forecast:
53.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.58 USD
Maximal:
491.82 USD (27.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.18% (491.82 USD)
By Equity:
53.54% (663.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 505
OILCash 193
US500Cash 174
AUDCAD# 87
US500Cash# 8
OILCash# 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 297
OILCash 2
US500Cash 199
AUDCAD# 67
US500Cash# 15
OILCash# 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 22K
OILCash 1K
US500Cash 229K
AUDCAD# 4.6K
US500Cash# 8.1K
OILCash# 136
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +446.66 USD
Worst trade: -458 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTradingMU-MT5 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal focuses primarily on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. While Gold is the main instrument, the strategy may also trade other commodities when clear opportunities arise. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a focus on short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding overtrading and aiming for consistent, stable returns.


No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD Farming
100 USD per month
86%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
22
0%
969
80%
96%
1.23
0.60
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.