Total de Trades:
615
Transacciones Rentables:
448 (72.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
167 (27.15%)
Mejor transacción:
161 046.00 JPY
Peor transacción:
-101 285.00 JPY
Beneficio Bruto:
3 394 574.00 JPY (47 418 001 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 149 542.00 JPY (8 366 774 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
87.99%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.33%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.09
Transacciones Largas:
493 (80.16%)
Transacciones Cortas:
122 (19.84%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.95
Beneficio Esperado:
3 650.46 JPY
Beneficio medio:
7 577.17 JPY
Pérdidas medias:
-6 883.49 JPY
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.24%
Pronóstico anual:
-63.57%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 348.00 JPY
Máxima:
441 060.00 JPY (19.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
De fondos:
42.90% (692 123.00 JPY)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|357
|BTCJPY
|88
|XAUUSD
|82
|USDJPY
|49
|DE30
|15
|JP225
|7
|US500
|6
|ETHUSD
|5
|USTEC
|3
|XAGUSD
|2
|DXY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|15K
|BTCJPY
|1K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|DE30
|4
|JP225
|162
|US500
|-194
|ETHUSD
|181
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|460
|DXY
|122
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|30M
|BTCJPY
|9M
|XAUUSD
|100K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|DE30
|-23K
|JP225
|18K
|US500
|-1.6K
|ETHUSD
|11K
|USTEC
|4.4K
|XAGUSD
|2.2K
|DXY
|96
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
Mejor transacción: +161 046.00 JPY
Peor transacción: -101 285 JPY
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +35 183.00 JPY
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -348 435.00 JPY
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.41 × 380
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.43 × 1041
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.29 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
otros 22...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
It need minimum 1300USD
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
No hay comentarios
