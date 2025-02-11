SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Trade For Small Asset
Eta Nakajima

Trade For Small Asset

Eta Nakajima
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
86 semanas
1 / 2.9K USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 510%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
615
Transacciones Rentables:
448 (72.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
167 (27.15%)
Mejor transacción:
161 046.00 JPY
Peor transacción:
-101 285.00 JPY
Beneficio Bruto:
3 394 574.00 JPY (47 418 001 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 149 542.00 JPY (8 366 774 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
87.99%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.33%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.09
Transacciones Largas:
493 (80.16%)
Transacciones Cortas:
122 (19.84%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.95
Beneficio Esperado:
3 650.46 JPY
Beneficio medio:
7 577.17 JPY
Pérdidas medias:
-6 883.49 JPY
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.24%
Pronóstico anual:
-63.57%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 348.00 JPY
Máxima:
441 060.00 JPY (19.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
De fondos:
42.90% (692 123.00 JPY)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 357
BTCJPY 88
XAUUSD 82
USDJPY 49
DE30 15
JP225 7
US500 6
ETHUSD 5
USTEC 3
XAGUSD 2
DXY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 15K
BTCJPY 1K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDJPY 1.3K
DE30 4
JP225 162
US500 -194
ETHUSD 181
USTEC 1
XAGUSD 460
DXY 122
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 30M
BTCJPY 9M
XAUUSD 100K
USDJPY 9.8K
DE30 -23K
JP225 18K
US500 -1.6K
ETHUSD 11K
USTEC 4.4K
XAGUSD 2.2K
DXY 96
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +161 046.00 JPY
Peor transacción: -101 285 JPY
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +35 183.00 JPY
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -348 435.00 JPY

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
Exness-MT5Real8
0.41 × 380
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.43 × 1041
Exness-MT5Real3
2.29 × 617
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
otros 22...
It need minimum 1300USD

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Trade For Small Asset
50 USD al mes
510%
1
2.9K
USD
1.5M
JPY
86
0%
615
72%
88%
2.95
3 650.46
JPY
43%
1:500
¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.