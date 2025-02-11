SegnaliSezioni
Eta Nakajima

Trade For Small Asset

Eta Nakajima
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
74 settimane
4 / 31K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 527%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
550
Profit Trade:
408 (74.18%)
Loss Trade:
142 (25.82%)
Best Trade:
161 046.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-101 285.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
3 159 093.00 JPY (42 349 935 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-888 035.00 JPY (6 320 597 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
83.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.33%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.15
Long Trade:
433 (78.73%)
Short Trade:
117 (21.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.56
Profitto previsto:
4 129.20 JPY
Profitto medio:
7 742.88 JPY
Perdita media:
-6 253.77 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.73%
Previsione annuale:
8.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 348.00 JPY
Massimale:
441 060.00 JPY (19.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
Per equità:
23.95% (505 298.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 296
BTCJPY 88
XAUUSD 82
USDJPY 49
DE30 14
JP225 6
US500 6
ETHUSD 5
USTEC 3
DXY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 16K
BTCJPY 1K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDJPY 1.3K
DE30 -57
JP225 102
US500 -194
ETHUSD 181
USTEC 1
DXY 122
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 27M
BTCJPY 9M
XAUUSD 100K
USDJPY 9.8K
DE30 -30K
JP225 12K
US500 -1.6K
ETHUSD 11K
USTEC 4.4K
DXY 96
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +161 046.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -101 285 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35 183.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -348 435.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
Exness-MT5Real8
0.41 × 380
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.38 × 798
Exness-MT5Real3
2.30 × 616
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
22 più
It need minimum 1300USD

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing


Non ci sono recensioni
