- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
550
Profit Trade:
408 (74.18%)
Loss Trade:
142 (25.82%)
Best Trade:
161 046.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-101 285.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
3 159 093.00 JPY (42 349 935 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-888 035.00 JPY (6 320 597 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
83.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.33%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.15
Long Trade:
433 (78.73%)
Short Trade:
117 (21.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.56
Profitto previsto:
4 129.20 JPY
Profitto medio:
7 742.88 JPY
Perdita media:
-6 253.77 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.73%
Previsione annuale:
8.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 348.00 JPY
Massimale:
441 060.00 JPY (19.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
Per equità:
23.95% (505 298.00 JPY)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|296
|BTCJPY
|88
|XAUUSD
|82
|USDJPY
|49
|DE30
|14
|JP225
|6
|US500
|6
|ETHUSD
|5
|USTEC
|3
|DXY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|16K
|BTCJPY
|1K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|DE30
|-57
|JP225
|102
|US500
|-194
|ETHUSD
|181
|USTEC
|1
|DXY
|122
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|27M
|BTCJPY
|9M
|XAUUSD
|100K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|DE30
|-30K
|JP225
|12K
|US500
|-1.6K
|ETHUSD
|11K
|USTEC
|4.4K
|DXY
|96
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +161 046.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -101 285 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35 183.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -348 435.00 JPY
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.41 × 380
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.38 × 798
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.30 × 616
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
It need minimum 1300USD
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
Non ci sono recensioni
