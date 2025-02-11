- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
615
Profit Trades:
448 (72.84%)
Loss Trades:
167 (27.15%)
Best trade:
161 046.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-101 285.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
3 394 574.00 JPY (47 418 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 149 542.00 JPY (8 366 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
87.99%
Max deposit load:
4.33%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.09
Long Trades:
493 (80.16%)
Short Trades:
122 (19.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.95
Expected Payoff:
3 650.46 JPY
Average Profit:
7 577.17 JPY
Average Loss:
-6 883.49 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
-6.75%
Annual Forecast:
-82.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 348.00 JPY
Maximal:
441 060.00 JPY (19.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
By Equity:
42.90% (692 123.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|357
|BTCJPY
|88
|XAUUSD
|82
|USDJPY
|49
|DE30
|15
|JP225
|7
|US500
|6
|ETHUSD
|5
|USTEC
|3
|XAGUSD
|2
|DXY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|15K
|BTCJPY
|1K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|DE30
|4
|JP225
|162
|US500
|-194
|ETHUSD
|181
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|460
|DXY
|122
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|30M
|BTCJPY
|9M
|XAUUSD
|100K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|DE30
|-23K
|JP225
|18K
|US500
|-1.6K
|ETHUSD
|11K
|USTEC
|4.4K
|XAGUSD
|2.2K
|DXY
|96
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +161 046.00 JPY
Worst trade: -101 285 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 183.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -348 435.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.41 × 380
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.43 × 1041
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.29 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
It need minimum 1300USD
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
