Eta Nakajima

Trade For Small Asset

Eta Nakajima
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
1 / 2.9K USD
growth since 2024 510%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
615
Profit Trades:
448 (72.84%)
Loss Trades:
167 (27.15%)
Best trade:
161 046.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-101 285.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
3 394 574.00 JPY (47 418 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 149 542.00 JPY (8 366 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (35 183.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604 432.00 JPY (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
87.99%
Max deposit load:
4.33%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.09
Long Trades:
493 (80.16%)
Short Trades:
122 (19.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.95
Expected Payoff:
3 650.46 JPY
Average Profit:
7 577.17 JPY
Average Loss:
-6 883.49 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-348 435.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-348 435.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
-6.75%
Annual Forecast:
-82.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 348.00 JPY
Maximal:
441 060.00 JPY (19.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.94% (441 060.00 JPY)
By Equity:
42.90% (692 123.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 357
BTCJPY 88
XAUUSD 82
USDJPY 49
DE30 15
JP225 7
US500 6
ETHUSD 5
USTEC 3
XAGUSD 2
DXY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 15K
BTCJPY 1K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDJPY 1.3K
DE30 4
JP225 162
US500 -194
ETHUSD 181
USTEC 1
XAGUSD 460
DXY 122
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 30M
BTCJPY 9M
XAUUSD 100K
USDJPY 9.8K
DE30 -23K
JP225 18K
US500 -1.6K
ETHUSD 11K
USTEC 4.4K
XAGUSD 2.2K
DXY 96
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161 046.00 JPY
Worst trade: -101 285 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 183.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -348 435.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
Exness-MT5Real8
0.41 × 380
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.43 × 1041
Exness-MT5Real3
2.29 × 617
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
It need minimum 1300USD

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing


2025.12.22 19:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 17:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.13 06:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 00:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 23:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.12 05:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
