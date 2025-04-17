SeñalesSecciones
Eduard Mushkatin

Firefly MT5

Eduard Mushkatin
5 comentarios
Fiabilidad
246 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2021 2 883%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
6 007
Transacciones Rentables:
4 735 (78.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 272 (21.18%)
Mejor transacción:
1 863.21 EUR
Peor transacción:
-567.77 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
34 981.49 EUR (782 905 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 286.95 EUR (449 823 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
91.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
30.12%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
32
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.97
Transacciones Largas:
2 891 (48.13%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 116 (51.87%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.81
Beneficio Esperado:
2.61 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.39 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-15.16 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.99%
Pronóstico anual:
24.17%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.19 EUR
Máxima:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
De fondos:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 1734
AUDCAD 1442
NZDCAD 1256
AUDNZD 1155
GBPUSD 138
USDCAD 79
EURCAD 63
NZDUSD 57
GBPCAD 26
EURJPY 20
USDCHF 17
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 6K
AUDNZD 3.4K
GBPUSD 45
USDCAD 89
EURCAD -6
NZDUSD 271
GBPCAD 44
EURJPY 20
USDCHF -40
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 16
CHFJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 5
GBPCHF 7
NZDJPY 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 85K
AUDCAD 98K
NZDCAD 98K
AUDNZD 51K
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 1.7K
EURCAD -7.1K
NZDUSD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURJPY 326
USDCHF -250
USDJPY 210
AUDUSD 241
CHFJPY 114
EURAUD 84
GBPAUD 126
GBPCHF 100
NZDJPY 131
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 863.21 EUR
Peor transacción: -568 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +240.72 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -108.67 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 19
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.24 × 16960
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
otros 112...
Evaluación media:
Patricio IV
39
Patricio IV 2025.04.17 06:52 
 

This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.

ReFg11
440
ReFg11 2025.03.23 13:53 
 

Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.

Rainer Korell
681
Rainer Korell 2025.03.21 16:16 
 

Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !

Xin Chang Liu
145
Xin Chang Liu 2025.01.05 14:37 
 

Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look

Nhut Anh Phan
1529
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.12.04 12:43 
 

dca như cẹc

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Firefly MT5
30 USD al mes
2 883%
0
0
USD
18K
EUR
246
99%
6 007
78%
92%
1.81
2.61
EUR
69%
1:500
