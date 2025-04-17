- Incremento
Total de Trades:
6 007
Transacciones Rentables:
4 735 (78.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 272 (21.18%)
Mejor transacción:
1 863.21 EUR
Peor transacción:
-567.77 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
34 981.49 EUR (782 905 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 286.95 EUR (449 823 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
91.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
30.12%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
32
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.97
Transacciones Largas:
2 891 (48.13%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 116 (51.87%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.81
Beneficio Esperado:
2.61 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.39 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-15.16 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.99%
Pronóstico anual:
24.17%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.19 EUR
Máxima:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
De fondos:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1734
|AUDCAD
|1442
|NZDCAD
|1256
|AUDNZD
|1155
|GBPUSD
|138
|USDCAD
|79
|EURCAD
|63
|NZDUSD
|57
|GBPCAD
|26
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|AUDNZD
|3.4K
|GBPUSD
|45
|USDCAD
|89
|EURCAD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|271
|GBPCAD
|44
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|-40
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|16
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|85K
|AUDCAD
|98K
|NZDCAD
|98K
|AUDNZD
|51K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|-7.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|326
|USDCHF
|-250
|USDJPY
|210
|AUDUSD
|241
|CHFJPY
|114
|EURAUD
|84
|GBPAUD
|126
|GBPCHF
|100
|NZDJPY
|131
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Mejor transacción: +1 863.21 EUR
Peor transacción: -568 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +240.72 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -108.67 EUR
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 19
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
|1.24 × 16960
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
otros 112...
This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.
Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.
Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !
Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look
dca như cẹc