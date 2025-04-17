- Crescita
Trade:
5 672
Profit Trade:
4 449 (78.43%)
Loss Trade:
1 223 (21.56%)
Best Trade:
1 863.21 EUR
Worst Trade:
-567.77 EUR
Profitto lordo:
31 921.23 EUR (760 612 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17 665.71 EUR (432 006 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
90.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.12%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.24
Long Trade:
2 720 (47.95%)
Short Trade:
2 952 (52.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
2.51 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.17 EUR
Perdita media:
-14.44 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.71%
Previsione annuale:
34.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.19 EUR
Massimale:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
Per equità:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1660
|AUDCAD
|1352
|NZDCAD
|1183
|AUDNZD
|1079
|GBPUSD
|138
|USDCAD
|69
|EURCAD
|63
|NZDUSD
|45
|GBPCAD
|26
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|5.7K
|NZDCAD
|5.6K
|AUDNZD
|3.1K
|GBPUSD
|45
|USDCAD
|74
|EURCAD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|185
|GBPCAD
|44
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|-40
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|16
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|80K
|AUDCAD
|95K
|NZDCAD
|100K
|AUDNZD
|53K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|3.3K
|EURCAD
|-7.1K
|NZDUSD
|447
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|326
|USDCHF
|-250
|USDJPY
|210
|AUDUSD
|241
|CHFJPY
|114
|EURAUD
|84
|GBPAUD
|126
|GBPCHF
|100
|NZDJPY
|131
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 863.21 EUR
Worst Trade: -568 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +240.72 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -108.67 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.
Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.
Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !
Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look
dca như cẹc