Eduard Mushkatin

Firefly MT5

Eduard Mushkatin
5 recensioni
Affidabilità
233 settimane
2 / 2.4K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 2 638%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 672
Profit Trade:
4 449 (78.43%)
Loss Trade:
1 223 (21.56%)
Best Trade:
1 863.21 EUR
Worst Trade:
-567.77 EUR
Profitto lordo:
31 921.23 EUR (760 612 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17 665.71 EUR (432 006 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
90.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.12%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.24
Long Trade:
2 720 (47.95%)
Short Trade:
2 952 (52.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
2.51 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.17 EUR
Perdita media:
-14.44 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.71%
Previsione annuale:
34.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.19 EUR
Massimale:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
Per equità:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1660
AUDCAD 1352
NZDCAD 1183
AUDNZD 1079
GBPUSD 138
USDCAD 69
EURCAD 63
NZDUSD 45
GBPCAD 26
EURJPY 20
USDCHF 17
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD 5.7K
NZDCAD 5.6K
AUDNZD 3.1K
GBPUSD 45
USDCAD 74
EURCAD -6
NZDUSD 185
GBPCAD 44
EURJPY 20
USDCHF -40
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 16
CHFJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 5
GBPCHF 7
NZDJPY 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 80K
AUDCAD 95K
NZDCAD 100K
AUDNZD 53K
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCAD -7.1K
NZDUSD 447
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURJPY 326
USDCHF -250
USDJPY 210
AUDUSD 241
CHFJPY 114
EURAUD 84
GBPAUD 126
GBPCHF 100
NZDJPY 131
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 863.21 EUR
Worst Trade: -568 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +240.72 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -108.67 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.10 × 63
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 19
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
1.07 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 21
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16705
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.47 × 910
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
StriforLLC-Live
1.50 × 4
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
66 più
Valutazione media:
Patricio IV
39
Patricio IV 2025.04.17 06:52 
 

This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.

ReFg11
440
ReFg11 2025.03.23 13:53 
 

Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.

Rainer Korell
650
Rainer Korell 2025.03.21 16:16 
 

Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !

Xin Chang Liu
145
Xin Chang Liu 2025.01.05 14:37 
 

Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.12.04 12:43 
 

dca như cẹc

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
