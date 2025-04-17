- Growth
Trades:
5 999
Profit Trades:
4 727 (78.79%)
Loss Trades:
1 272 (21.20%)
Best trade:
1 863.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-567.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
34 967.16 EUR (782 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 285.14 EUR (449 823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.58%
Max deposit load:
30.12%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.96
Long Trades:
2 891 (48.19%)
Short Trades:
3 108 (51.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
2.61 EUR
Average Profit:
7.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.16 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 EUR
Maximal:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
By Equity:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1734
|AUDCAD
|1435
|NZDCAD
|1255
|AUDNZD
|1155
|GBPUSD
|138
|USDCAD
|79
|EURCAD
|63
|NZDUSD
|57
|GBPCAD
|26
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|AUDNZD
|3.4K
|GBPUSD
|45
|USDCAD
|89
|EURCAD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|271
|GBPCAD
|44
|EURJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|-40
|USDJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|16
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|8
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|85K
|AUDCAD
|98K
|NZDCAD
|98K
|AUDNZD
|51K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|-7.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|326
|USDCHF
|-250
|USDJPY
|210
|AUDUSD
|241
|CHFJPY
|114
|EURAUD
|84
|GBPAUD
|126
|GBPCHF
|100
|NZDJPY
|131
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 19
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.24 × 16957
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.55 × 40
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.
Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.
Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !
Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look
dca như cẹc