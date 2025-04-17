SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Firefly MT5
Eduard Mushkatin

Firefly MT5

Eduard Mushkatin
5 reviews
Reliability
245 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 2 881%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 999
Profit Trades:
4 727 (78.79%)
Loss Trades:
1 272 (21.20%)
Best trade:
1 863.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-567.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
34 967.16 EUR (782 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 285.14 EUR (449 823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (240.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 863.21 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.58%
Max deposit load:
30.12%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.96
Long Trades:
2 891 (48.19%)
Short Trades:
3 108 (51.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
2.61 EUR
Average Profit:
7.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.16 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-108.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-810.27 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 EUR
Maximal:
1 970.05 EUR (14.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.93% (1 308.66 EUR)
By Equity:
69.22% (9 084.99 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1734
AUDCAD 1435
NZDCAD 1255
AUDNZD 1155
GBPUSD 138
USDCAD 79
EURCAD 63
NZDUSD 57
GBPCAD 26
EURJPY 20
USDCHF 17
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 6K
AUDNZD 3.4K
GBPUSD 45
USDCAD 89
EURCAD -6
NZDUSD 271
GBPCAD 44
EURJPY 20
USDCHF -40
USDJPY 7
AUDUSD 16
CHFJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 5
GBPCHF 7
NZDJPY 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 85K
AUDCAD 98K
NZDCAD 98K
AUDNZD 51K
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 1.7K
EURCAD -7.1K
NZDUSD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURJPY 326
USDCHF -250
USDJPY 210
AUDUSD 241
CHFJPY 114
EURAUD 84
GBPAUD 126
GBPCHF 100
NZDJPY 131
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 863.21 EUR
Worst trade: -568 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +240.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.67 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 19
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.24 × 16957
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
StriforLLC-Live
1.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.55 × 40
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
109 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Average rating:
Patricio IV
39
Patricio IV 2025.04.17 06:52 
 

This is okay but I found another signal where I can profit more.

ReFg11
440
ReFg11 2025.03.23 13:53 
 

Not all trades use stop loss, which increases risks. Market entries can be inaccurate, which is why many trades are opened for averaging. Overall, the strategy works well, but there is room for improvement - especially in terms of entry accuracy.

Rainer Korell
680
Rainer Korell 2025.03.21 16:16 
 

Good and reliable signal with impeccable support. Everything is in the green zone. THX !

Xin Chang Liu
145
Xin Chang Liu 2025.01.05 14:37 
 

Just started subscribing and trying it out. Take a look

Nhut Anh Phan
1514
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.12.04 12:43 
 

dca như cẹc

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Firefly MT5
30 USD per month
2 881%
0
0
USD
18K
EUR
245
99%
5 999
78%
92%
1.81
2.61
EUR
69%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.