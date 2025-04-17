The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 0.00 × 2 Bybit-Live 0.00 × 1 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.23 × 40 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.38 × 48 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.49 × 49 ICMarkets-MT5 0.53 × 19 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.67 × 6 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 Alpari-Real01 0.86 × 42 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.91 × 107 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.00 × 6 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 1.00 × 3 RoboMarketsSC-ECN 1.17 × 41 RoboForex-ECN 1.24 × 16957 VantageInternational-Live 15 1.27 × 15 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 1.36 × 147 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.42 × 12 VantageInternational-Live 7 1.46 × 137 Teletrade-Sharp ECN 1.49 × 109 StriforLLC-Live 1.50 × 4 Exness-MT5Real7 1.55 × 40 PUPrime-Live2 1.55 × 319 109 more...