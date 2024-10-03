SeñalesSecciones
Cheng Zhuang

Ludao

Cheng Zhuang
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
113 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 123%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
597
Transacciones Rentables:
482 (80.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
115 (19.26%)
Mejor transacción:
59.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (126.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
126.33 USD (34)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Actividad comercial:
3.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.28%
Último trade:
6 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
20.07
Transacciones Largas:
329 (55.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
268 (44.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.52
Beneficio Esperado:
1.98 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-58.99 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.87%
Pronóstico anual:
34.85%
Trading algorítmico:
75%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
De fondos:
15.51% (359.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
CADJPY 62
XAUUSD 61
EURJPY 58
EURNZD 52
AUDUSD 51
AUDCHF 45
NZDUSD 40
AUDJPY 39
EURUSD 31
GBPAUD 25
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY 17
GBPJPY 17
GBPNZD 14
NZDCHF 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 8
GBPCAD 7
USDCAD 7
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 3
EURAUD 3
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
XAGUSD 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
CADJPY 52
XAUUSD 285
EURJPY 146
EURNZD 101
AUDUSD 101
AUDCHF 89
NZDUSD 16
AUDJPY 64
EURUSD 13
GBPAUD 40
CHFJPY 67
USDJPY 60
GBPJPY 61
GBPNZD 76
NZDCHF 20
NZDJPY 47
CADCHF -48
GBPCAD 23
USDCAD -59
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 0
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 2
XAGUSD -3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
CADJPY 5.6K
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 9.9K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDUSD 2.7K
AUDCHF 3.3K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 3.2K
EURUSD 565
GBPAUD 3.9K
CHFJPY 4.3K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 4.6K
GBPNZD 1.8K
NZDCHF 507
NZDJPY 1.1K
CADCHF -1.1K
GBPCAD 1.1K
USDCAD -3K
NZDCAD 180
AUDNZD -17
EURAUD 473
EURCAD 513
GBPUSD 78
AUDCAD 58
USDCHF 34
XAGUSD -290
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +59.04 USD
Peor transacción: -14 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 34
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +126.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -58.99 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 9
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 14
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.22 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.37 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.49 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.78 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.95 × 609
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.96 × 17406
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.12 × 681
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.20 × 10
otros 100...
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 14:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 03:14
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
