- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
597
Transacciones Rentables:
482 (80.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
115 (19.26%)
Mejor transacción:
59.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (126.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
126.33 USD (34)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Actividad comercial:
3.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.28%
Último trade:
6 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
20.07
Transacciones Largas:
329 (55.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
268 (44.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.52
Beneficio Esperado:
1.98 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-58.99 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.87%
Pronóstico anual:
34.85%
Trading algorítmico:
75%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
De fondos:
15.51% (359.72 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|62
|XAUUSD
|61
|EURJPY
|58
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|51
|AUDCHF
|45
|NZDUSD
|40
|AUDJPY
|39
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPAUD
|25
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCHF
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|CADCHF
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|CADJPY
|52
|XAUUSD
|285
|EURJPY
|146
|EURNZD
|101
|AUDUSD
|101
|AUDCHF
|89
|NZDUSD
|16
|AUDJPY
|64
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPAUD
|40
|CHFJPY
|67
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPJPY
|61
|GBPNZD
|76
|NZDCHF
|20
|NZDJPY
|47
|CADCHF
|-48
|GBPCAD
|23
|USDCAD
|-59
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|XAGUSD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|CADJPY
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURJPY
|9.9K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|AUDCHF
|3.3K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|565
|GBPAUD
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|4.3K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|NZDCHF
|507
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|-3K
|NZDCAD
|180
|AUDNZD
|-17
|EURAUD
|473
|EURCAD
|513
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDCAD
|58
|USDCHF
|34
|XAGUSD
|-290
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +59.04 USD
Peor transacción: -14 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 34
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +126.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -58.99 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.37 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.49 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.78 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.95 × 609
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.96 × 17406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.12 × 681
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.20 × 10
otros 100...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
52 USD al mes
123%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
113
75%
597
80%
3%
7.51
1.98
USD
USD
16%
1:200