- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
476
Bénéfice trades:
385 (80.88%)
Perte trades:
91 (19.12%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 120.26 USD (63 789 pips)
Perte brute:
-163.94 USD (8 437 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (126.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
126.33 USD (34)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
3.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.80%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
16.21
Longs trades:
226 (47.48%)
Courts trades:
250 (52.52%)
Facteur de profit:
6.83
Rendement attendu:
2.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-58.99 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.40%
Prévision annuelle:
16.99%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.56% (296.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|52
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|47
|AUDCHF
|45
|EURJPY
|41
|NZDUSD
|40
|EURUSD
|29
|GBPAUD
|24
|CHFJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|GBPNZD
|14
|CADJPY
|13
|NZDCHF
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|8
|CADCHF
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURNZD
|101
|AUDUSD
|101
|AUDCHF
|89
|EURJPY
|92
|NZDUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPAUD
|37
|CHFJPY
|64
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPJPY
|61
|GBPNZD
|76
|CADJPY
|19
|NZDCHF
|20
|NZDJPY
|47
|AUDJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|-48
|GBPCAD
|23
|USDCAD
|-59
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|2.6K
|AUDCHF
|3.3K
|EURJPY
|5.9K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|603
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|CHFJPY
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|CADJPY
|2.3K
|NZDCHF
|507
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|471
|CADCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|-3K
|AUDNZD
|-17
|EURAUD
|473
|EURCAD
|513
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDCAD
|58
|NZDCAD
|48
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.04 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 34
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +126.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -58.99 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 141
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.42 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.53 × 87
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.82 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.94 × 17378
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.96 × 605
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 38
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.13 × 668
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.24 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.25 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.36 × 132
87 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
31 USD par mois
103%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
100
74%
476
80%
3%
6.83
2.01
USD
USD
14%
1:200