Cheng Zhuang

Description in avatar

Cheng Zhuang
0 avis
Fiabilité
100 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2023 103%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
476
Bénéfice trades:
385 (80.88%)
Perte trades:
91 (19.12%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 120.26 USD (63 789 pips)
Perte brute:
-163.94 USD (8 437 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (126.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
126.33 USD (34)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
3.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.80%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
16.21
Longs trades:
226 (47.48%)
Courts trades:
250 (52.52%)
Facteur de profit:
6.83
Rendement attendu:
2.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-58.99 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.40%
Prévision annuelle:
16.99%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.56% (296.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
EURNZD 52
AUDUSD 47
AUDCHF 45
EURJPY 41
NZDUSD 40
EURUSD 29
GBPAUD 24
CHFJPY 22
USDJPY 17
GBPJPY 17
GBPNZD 14
CADJPY 13
NZDCHF 11
NZDJPY 10
AUDJPY 8
CADCHF 8
GBPCAD 7
USDCAD 7
AUDNZD 3
EURAUD 3
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 217
EURNZD 101
AUDUSD 101
AUDCHF 89
EURJPY 92
NZDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
GBPAUD 37
CHFJPY 64
USDJPY 60
GBPJPY 61
GBPNZD 76
CADJPY 19
NZDCHF 20
NZDJPY 47
AUDJPY 7
CADCHF -48
GBPCAD 23
USDCAD -59
AUDNZD 0
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDUSD 2.6K
AUDCHF 3.3K
EURJPY 5.9K
NZDUSD 1.2K
EURUSD 603
GBPAUD 3.7K
CHFJPY 4.1K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 4.6K
GBPNZD 1.8K
CADJPY 2.3K
NZDCHF 507
NZDJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 471
CADCHF -1.1K
GBPCAD 1.1K
USDCAD -3K
AUDNZD -17
EURAUD 473
EURCAD 513
GBPUSD 78
AUDCAD 58
NZDCAD 48
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.04 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 34
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +126.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -58.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 9
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 141
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.42 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.53 × 87
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.82 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 17378
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.96 × 605
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 38
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.13 × 668
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.24 × 74
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.25 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 132
87 plus...
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
Aucun avis
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 03:14
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 09:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 07:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 06:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 16:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
