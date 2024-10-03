- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
597
Gewinntrades:
482 (80.73%)
Verlusttrades:
115 (19.26%)
Bester Trade:
59.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.43 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (126.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
126.33 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading-Aktivität:
3.02%
Max deposit load:
14.28%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
20.07
Long-Positionen:
329 (55.11%)
Short-Positionen:
268 (44.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-58.99 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.87%
Jahresprognose:
34.85%
Algo-Trading:
75%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
Kapital:
15.51% (359.72 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|62
|XAUUSD
|61
|EURJPY
|58
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|51
|AUDCHF
|45
|NZDUSD
|40
|AUDJPY
|39
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPAUD
|25
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCHF
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|CADCHF
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|52
|XAUUSD
|285
|EURJPY
|146
|EURNZD
|101
|AUDUSD
|101
|AUDCHF
|89
|NZDUSD
|16
|AUDJPY
|64
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPAUD
|40
|CHFJPY
|67
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPJPY
|61
|GBPNZD
|76
|NZDCHF
|20
|NZDJPY
|47
|CADCHF
|-48
|GBPCAD
|23
|USDCAD
|-59
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|XAGUSD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURJPY
|9.9K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|AUDCHF
|3.3K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|565
|GBPAUD
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|4.3K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|NZDCHF
|507
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|-3K
|NZDCAD
|180
|AUDNZD
|-17
|EURAUD
|473
|EURCAD
|513
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDCAD
|58
|USDCHF
|34
|XAGUSD
|-290
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Bester Trade: +59.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 34
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +126.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -58.99 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.37 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.49 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.78 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.95 × 609
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.96 × 17406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.12 × 681
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.20 × 10
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
Keine Bewertungen
