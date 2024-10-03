SignaleKategorien
Cheng Zhuang

Ludao

Cheng Zhuang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
113 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 52 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 123%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
597
Gewinntrades:
482 (80.73%)
Verlusttrades:
115 (19.26%)
Bester Trade:
59.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.43 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (126.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
126.33 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading-Aktivität:
3.02%
Max deposit load:
14.28%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
20.07
Long-Positionen:
329 (55.11%)
Short-Positionen:
268 (44.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-58.99 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.87%
Jahresprognose:
34.85%
Algo-Trading:
75%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
Kapital:
15.51% (359.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
CADJPY 62
XAUUSD 61
EURJPY 58
EURNZD 52
AUDUSD 51
AUDCHF 45
NZDUSD 40
AUDJPY 39
EURUSD 31
GBPAUD 25
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY 17
GBPJPY 17
GBPNZD 14
NZDCHF 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 8
GBPCAD 7
USDCAD 7
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 3
EURAUD 3
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
XAGUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 52
XAUUSD 285
EURJPY 146
EURNZD 101
AUDUSD 101
AUDCHF 89
NZDUSD 16
AUDJPY 64
EURUSD 13
GBPAUD 40
CHFJPY 67
USDJPY 60
GBPJPY 61
GBPNZD 76
NZDCHF 20
NZDJPY 47
CADCHF -48
GBPCAD 23
USDCAD -59
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 0
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 2
XAGUSD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 5.6K
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 9.9K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDUSD 2.7K
AUDCHF 3.3K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 3.2K
EURUSD 565
GBPAUD 3.9K
CHFJPY 4.3K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 4.6K
GBPNZD 1.8K
NZDCHF 507
NZDJPY 1.1K
CADCHF -1.1K
GBPCAD 1.1K
USDCAD -3K
NZDCAD 180
AUDNZD -17
EURAUD 473
EURCAD 513
GBPUSD 78
AUDCAD 58
USDCHF 34
XAGUSD -290
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +59.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 34
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +126.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -58.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 9
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 14
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.22 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.37 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.49 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.78 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.95 × 609
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.96 × 17406
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.12 × 681
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.20 × 10
noch 100 ...
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 14:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 03:14
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 09:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Ludao
52 USD pro Monat
123%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
113
75%
597
80%
3%
7.51
1.98
USD
16%
1:200
