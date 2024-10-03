- Growth
Trades:
597
Profit Trades:
482 (80.73%)
Loss Trades:
115 (19.26%)
Best trade:
59.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (126.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.33 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
3.02%
Max deposit load:
14.28%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.07
Long Trades:
329 (55.11%)
Short Trades:
268 (44.89%)
Profit Factor:
7.52
Expected Payoff:
1.98 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.99 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.85%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
By Equity:
15.51% (359.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|62
|XAUUSD
|61
|EURJPY
|58
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|51
|AUDCHF
|45
|NZDUSD
|40
|AUDJPY
|39
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPAUD
|25
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCHF
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|CADCHF
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|52
|XAUUSD
|285
|EURJPY
|146
|EURNZD
|101
|AUDUSD
|101
|AUDCHF
|89
|NZDUSD
|16
|AUDJPY
|64
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPAUD
|40
|CHFJPY
|67
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPJPY
|61
|GBPNZD
|76
|NZDCHF
|20
|NZDJPY
|47
|CADCHF
|-48
|GBPCAD
|23
|USDCAD
|-59
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|XAGUSD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURJPY
|9.9K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|AUDCHF
|3.3K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|565
|GBPAUD
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|4.3K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|NZDCHF
|507
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|-3K
|NZDCAD
|180
|AUDNZD
|-17
|EURAUD
|473
|EURCAD
|513
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDCAD
|58
|USDCHF
|34
|XAGUSD
|-290
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.04 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.37 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.49 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 9
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.78 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.95 × 609
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.96 × 17406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.12 × 681
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.20 × 10
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
52 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
113
75%
597
80%
3%
7.51
1.98
USD
USD
16%
1:200