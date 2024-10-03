SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ludao
Cheng Zhuang

Ludao

Cheng Zhuang
0 reviews
Reliability
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 52 USD per month
growth since 2023 123%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
597
Profit Trades:
482 (80.73%)
Loss Trades:
115 (19.26%)
Best trade:
59.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.47 USD (80 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-181.62 USD (9 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (126.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.33 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
3.02%
Max deposit load:
14.28%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.07
Long Trades:
329 (55.11%)
Short Trades:
268 (44.89%)
Profit Factor:
7.52
Expected Payoff:
1.98 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-58.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.99 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.85%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.99 USD (3.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (58.99 USD)
By Equity:
15.51% (359.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 62
XAUUSD 61
EURJPY 58
EURNZD 52
AUDUSD 51
AUDCHF 45
NZDUSD 40
AUDJPY 39
EURUSD 31
GBPAUD 25
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY 17
GBPJPY 17
GBPNZD 14
NZDCHF 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 8
GBPCAD 7
USDCAD 7
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 3
EURAUD 3
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
XAGUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 52
XAUUSD 285
EURJPY 146
EURNZD 101
AUDUSD 101
AUDCHF 89
NZDUSD 16
AUDJPY 64
EURUSD 13
GBPAUD 40
CHFJPY 67
USDJPY 60
GBPJPY 61
GBPNZD 76
NZDCHF 20
NZDJPY 47
CADCHF -48
GBPCAD 23
USDCAD -59
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 0
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 2
XAGUSD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 5.6K
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 9.9K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDUSD 2.7K
AUDCHF 3.3K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 3.2K
EURUSD 565
GBPAUD 3.9K
CHFJPY 4.3K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 4.6K
GBPNZD 1.8K
NZDCHF 507
NZDJPY 1.1K
CADCHF -1.1K
GBPCAD 1.1K
USDCAD -3K
NZDCAD 180
AUDNZD -17
EURAUD 473
EURCAD 513
GBPUSD 78
AUDCAD 58
USDCHF 34
XAGUSD -290
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.04 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 9
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 14
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.22 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.37 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.49 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 9
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.78 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.95 × 609
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.96 × 17406
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.12 × 681
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.20 × 10
100 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Self-compiled multi-variety low-frequency short-term EA. A single operation of a variety of one direction, according to the proportion of funds to follow, most of the market floating loss within 8%, 23 years since October 23 to the highest floating loss of 15%, stop loss set 30% (theoretically three years rare) there is early intervention stop loss, probability reference history. Entering and exiting the site in batches is generally not overnight. Enter at the lowest possible risk time to increase your chances of winning. Have a set price target to prevent profit-taking. The annual profit is 50%, and the copy must accept low frequency.
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 14:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 03:14
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 09:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ludao
52 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
113
75%
597
80%
3%
7.51
1.98
USD
16%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.