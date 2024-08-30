SeñalesSecciones
MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
73 semanas
0 / 0 USD
50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 155%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
921
Transacciones Rentables:
761 (82.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
160 (17.37%)
Mejor transacción:
256.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-168.65 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (163.91 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
304.37 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
40.18%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.64%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.55
Transacciones Largas:
921 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.21
Beneficio Esperado:
3.37 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.46 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-222.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-294.44 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.72%
Pronóstico anual:
93.63%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
De fondos:
33.53% (759.86 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 921
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 212K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +256.92 USD
Peor transacción: -169 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +163.91 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -222.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





No hay comentarios
2024.12.27 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.14 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 10:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 04:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.17 04:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.02 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.02 03:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.30 19:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
50 USD al mes
155%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
73
100%
921
82%
40%
2.20
3.37
USD
34%
1:500
