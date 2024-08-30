시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 리뷰
안정성
73
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 155%
Headway-Real
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
921
이익 거래:
761 (82.62%)
손실 거래:
160 (17.37%)
최고의 거래:
256.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-168.65 USD
총 수익:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
총 손실:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (163.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
304.37 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
40.18%
최대 입금량:
3.64%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
22
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
10.55
롱(주식매수):
921 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
2.21
기대수익:
3.37 USD
평균 이익:
7.46 USD
평균 손실:
-16.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-222.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-294.44 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.72%
연간 예측:
93.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
자본금별:
33.53% (759.86 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 921
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 212K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +256.92 USD
최악의 거래: -169 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +163.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -222.14 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





리뷰 없음
2024.12.27 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.14 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 10:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 04:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.17 04:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.02 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.02 03:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.30 19:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
월별 50 USD
155%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
73
100%
921
82%
40%
2.20
3.37
USD
34%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.