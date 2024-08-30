- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
921
이익 거래:
761 (82.62%)
손실 거래:
160 (17.37%)
최고의 거래:
256.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-168.65 USD
총 수익:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
총 손실:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (163.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
304.37 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
40.18%
최대 입금량:
3.64%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
22
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
10.55
롱(주식매수):
921 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
2.21
기대수익:
3.37 USD
평균 이익:
7.46 USD
평균 손실:
-16.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-222.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-294.44 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.72%
연간 예측:
93.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
자본금별:
33.53% (759.86 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|921
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|212K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +256.92 USD
최악의 거래: -169 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +163.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -222.14 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 50 USD
155%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
73
100%
921
82%
40%
2.20
3.37
USD
USD
34%
1:500