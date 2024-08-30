- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
921
Profit Trades:
761 (82.62%)
Loss Trades:
160 (17.37%)
Best trade:
256.92 USD
Worst trade:
-168.65 USD
Gross Profit:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (163.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
40.18%
Max deposit load:
3.64%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.55
Long Trades:
921 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
3.37 USD
Average Profit:
7.46 USD
Average Loss:
-16.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-222.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.44 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.72%
Annual Forecast:
93.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
By Equity:
33.53% (759.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|921
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|212K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +256.92 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +163.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
155%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
73
100%
921
82%
40%
2.20
3.37
USD
USD
34%
1:500