Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 155%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
921
Profit Trades:
761 (82.62%)
Loss Trades:
160 (17.37%)
Best trade:
256.92 USD
Worst trade:
-168.65 USD
Gross Profit:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (163.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
40.18%
Max deposit load:
3.64%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.55
Long Trades:
921 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
3.37 USD
Average Profit:
7.46 USD
Average Loss:
-16.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-222.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.44 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.72%
Annual Forecast:
93.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
By Equity:
33.53% (759.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 921
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 212K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +256.92 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +163.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





No reviews
2024.12.27 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.14 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 10:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 04:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.17 04:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.02 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.02 03:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.30 19:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
