- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
921
盈利交易:
761 (82.62%)
亏损交易:
160 (17.37%)
最好交易:
256.92 USD
最差交易:
-168.65 USD
毛利:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (163.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
304.37 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
40.18%
最大入金加载:
3.64%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
10.55
长期交易:
921 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.21
预期回报:
3.37 USD
平均利润:
7.46 USD
平均损失:
-16.05 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-222.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-294.44 USD (2)
每月增长:
7.72%
年度预测:
93.63%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
净值:
33.53% (759.86 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|921
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|212K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +256.92 USD
最差交易: -169 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +163.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -222.14 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
155%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
73
100%
921
82%
40%
2.20
3.37
USD
USD
34%
1:500