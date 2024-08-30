信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

MOJOLEGI 2 from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0条评论
可靠性
73
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2024 155%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
921
盈利交易:
761 (82.62%)
亏损交易:
160 (17.37%)
最好交易:
256.92 USD
最差交易:
-168.65 USD
毛利:
5 674.65 USD (467 076 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 568.50 USD (254 587 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (163.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
304.37 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
40.18%
最大入金加载:
3.64%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
10.55
长期交易:
921 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.21
预期回报:
3.37 USD
平均利润:
7.46 USD
平均损失:
-16.05 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-222.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-294.44 USD (2)
每月增长:
7.72%
年度预测:
93.63%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
294.44 USD (6.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.63% (294.44 USD)
净值:
33.53% (759.86 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 921
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 212K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +256.92 USD
最差交易: -169 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +163.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -222.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





没有评论
2024.12.27 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.14 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 10:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 04:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.17 04:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.02 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.02 03:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.30 19:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
