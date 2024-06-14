- Incremento
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
US30 Target 5 dollar for the day or 10 dollar loss for the day
Do not copy the signal unless you are looking for 5 dollar loss or 10 dollar win for the day.
This account uses fix lot at 0.10 no matter the balance.
This robot is not for sale.
Withdrawing from the account changed the whole percentage gain. Would probably start a new account in 2026 to show the actual growth with 200 dollar starting balance. Would like 100 but 200 is abit safer
