Tai Fung Pontus To

Taical

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 comentarios
80 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 -15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 218
Transacciones Rentables:
808 (66.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
410 (33.66%)
Mejor transacción:
38.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 094.70 USD (2 093 834 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 019.87 USD (2 019 393 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (39.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
92.51 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
8.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
101.79%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
606 (49.75%)
Transacciones Cortas:
612 (50.25%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.04
Beneficio Esperado:
0.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.59 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-24.88 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-55.38 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.65%
Pronóstico anual:
44.30%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
53.39 USD
Máxima:
179.67 USD (66.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
76.20% (108.71 USD)
De fondos:
26.79% (37.46 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US30 1218
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US30 75
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US30 74K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +38.64 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +39.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.88 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
US30 Target 5 dollar for the day or 10 dollar loss for the day

Do not copy the signal unless you are looking for 5 dollar loss or 10 dollar win for the day.

This account uses fix lot at 0.10 no matter the balance. 

This robot is not for sale.

Withdrawing from the account changed the whole percentage gain. Would probably start a new account in 2026 to show the actual growth with 200 dollar starting balance. Would like 100 but 200 is abit safer

No hay comentarios
2025.11.04 05:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 08:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 11:38 2025.09.14 11:38:29  

Withdrawal 😊

2025.07.19 04:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 00:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.07 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 353 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 22:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 23:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.02 06:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 23:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 23:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
