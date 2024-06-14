SignaleKategorien
Tai Fung Pontus To

Taical

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 Bewertungen
80 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 -15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 218
Gewinntrades:
808 (66.33%)
Verlusttrades:
410 (33.66%)
Bester Trade:
38.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.17 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 094.70 USD (2 093 834 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 019.87 USD (2 019 393 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (39.31 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
92.51 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
8.58%
Max deposit load:
101.79%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.42
Long-Positionen:
606 (49.75%)
Short-Positionen:
612 (50.25%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.04
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-24.88 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-55.38 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.25%
Jahresprognose:
27.24%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
53.39 USD
Maximaler:
179.67 USD (66.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
76.20% (108.71 USD)
Kapital:
26.79% (37.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US30 1218
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 75
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 74K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +38.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +39.31 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.88 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
US30 Target 5 dollar for the day or 10 dollar loss for the day

Do not copy the signal unless you are looking for 5 dollar loss or 10 dollar win for the day.

This account uses fix lot at 0.10 no matter the balance. 

This robot is not for sale.

Withdrawing from the account changed the whole percentage gain. Would probably start a new account in 2026 to show the actual growth with 200 dollar starting balance. Would like 100 but 200 is abit safer

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.04 05:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 08:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 11:38 2025.09.14 11:38:29  

Withdrawal 😊

2025.07.19 04:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 00:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.07 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 353 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 22:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 23:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.02 06:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 23:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 23:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
