Trades:
1 215
Profit Trades:
807 (66.41%)
Loss Trades:
408 (33.58%)
Best trade:
38.64 USD
Worst trade:
-20.17 USD
Gross Profit:
2 093.77 USD (2 092 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 008.88 USD (2 008 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (39.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.51 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
8.58%
Max deposit load:
101.79%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
603 (49.63%)
Short Trades:
612 (50.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-4.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-24.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.38 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
28.14%
Annual Forecast:
341.46%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.39 USD
Maximal:
179.67 USD (66.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.20% (108.71 USD)
By Equity:
26.79% (37.46 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
US30 Target 5 dollar for the day or 10 dollar loss for the day
Do not copy the signal unless you are looking for 5 dollar loss or 10 dollar win for the day.
This account uses fix lot at 0.10 no matter the balance.
This robot is not for sale.
Withdrawing from the account changed the whole percentage gain. Would probably start a new account in 2026 to show the actual growth with 200 dollar starting balance. Would like 100 but 200 is abit safer
