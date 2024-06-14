SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Taical
Tai Fung Pontus To

Taical

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 reviews
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2024 -8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 215
Profit Trades:
807 (66.41%)
Loss Trades:
408 (33.58%)
Best trade:
38.64 USD
Worst trade:
-20.17 USD
Gross Profit:
2 093.77 USD (2 092 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 008.88 USD (2 008 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (39.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.51 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
8.58%
Max deposit load:
101.79%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
603 (49.63%)
Short Trades:
612 (50.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-4.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-24.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.38 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
28.14%
Annual Forecast:
341.46%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.39 USD
Maximal:
179.67 USD (66.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.20% (108.71 USD)
By Equity:
26.79% (37.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 1215
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 85
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 85K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.64 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

US30 Target 5 dollar for the day or 10 dollar loss for the day

Do not copy the signal unless you are looking for 5 dollar loss or 10 dollar win for the day.

This account uses fix lot at 0.10 no matter the balance. 

This robot is not for sale.

Withdrawing from the account changed the whole percentage gain. Would probably start a new account in 2026 to show the actual growth with 200 dollar starting balance. Would like 100 but 200 is abit safer

No reviews
2025.11.04 05:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 08:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 11:38 2025.09.14 11:38:29  

Withdrawal 😊

2025.07.19 04:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 00:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.07 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 353 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 22:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 23:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.02 06:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 23:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 23:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Taical
1000 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
148
USD
80
99%
1 215
66%
9%
1.04
0.07
USD
76%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.