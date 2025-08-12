CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / VOYA
Volver a Acciones

VOYA: Voya Financial Inc

76.01 USD 0.59 (0.78%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VOYA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.07.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Voya Financial Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOYA News

Rango diario
75.65 77.07
Rango anual
52.43 84.31
Cierres anteriores
75.42
Open
75.70
Bid
76.01
Ask
76.31
Low
75.65
High
77.07
Volumen
1.549 K
Cambio diario
0.78%
Cambio mensual
2.26%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.26%
Cambio anual
-3.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B