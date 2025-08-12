Divisas / VOYA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
76.01 USD 0.59 (0.78%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VOYA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Voya Financial Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOYA News
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- VOYA vs. BWIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Voya Financial (VOYA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Brighthouse Financial Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Voya Financial stock price target raised to $87 from $80 at RBC Capital
- Voya Financial Still In Buying Range As Its Retirement And Investments Side Shines (NYSE:VOYA)
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- VOYA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Buy?
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Solution Portfolios (Target Date) Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Target Retirement Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
75.65 77.07
Rango anual
52.43 84.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 75.42
- Open
- 75.70
- Bid
- 76.01
- Ask
- 76.31
- Low
- 75.65
- High
- 77.07
- Volumen
- 1.549 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.78%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.26%
- Cambio anual
- -3.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B