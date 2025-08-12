Währungen / VOYA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
77.01 USD 1.00 (1.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VOYA hat sich für heute um 1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Voya Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOYA News
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- VOYA vs. BWIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Voya Financial (VOYA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Brighthouse Financial Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Voya Financial stock price target raised to $87 from $80 at RBC Capital
- Voya Financial Still In Buying Range As Its Retirement And Investments Side Shines (NYSE:VOYA)
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- VOYA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Buy?
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Solution Portfolios (Target Date) Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Target Retirement Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
76.31 77.57
Jahresspanne
52.43 84.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.01
- Eröffnung
- 76.63
- Bid
- 77.01
- Ask
- 77.31
- Tief
- 76.31
- Hoch
- 77.57
- Volumen
- 1.245 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.59%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K